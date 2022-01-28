Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $57.27 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Avista worth $57,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,609. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.