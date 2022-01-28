Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $84.87 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $84,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 52,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.