Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,893 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $77,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

