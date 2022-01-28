H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRUFF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.