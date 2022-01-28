Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$29.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

