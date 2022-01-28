CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

CBTX stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $727.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CBTX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the second quarter worth $403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBTX by 71.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

