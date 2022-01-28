Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $714.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.