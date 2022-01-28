Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 273.3% in January

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,231. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

