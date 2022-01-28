Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%.

Shares of SAL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

