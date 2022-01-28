Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS.

WHR stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,227. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

