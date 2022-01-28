Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, an increase of 296.6% from the December 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,322.5 days.

OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. Towngas China has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

