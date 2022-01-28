Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, an increase of 296.6% from the December 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,322.5 days.
OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. Towngas China has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.
About Towngas China
