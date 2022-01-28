Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

