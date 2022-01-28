Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

