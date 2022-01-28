DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €52.10 by Kepler Capital Markets

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €52.10 ($59.20) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.64 ($49.59).

ETR:DWS traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €36.50 ($41.48). The stock had a trading volume of 209,147 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

