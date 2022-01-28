Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective from Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($71.36) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.97 ($67.01).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

