SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €145.00 ($164.77) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($169.32) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.64 ($158.69).

SAP stock traded down €7.04 ($8.00) during trading on Friday, hitting €110.84 ($125.95). The company had a trading volume of 7,324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The company has a market cap of $130.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

