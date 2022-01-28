Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €93.00 ($105.68) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.18 ($1.34) on Friday, hitting €78.72 ($89.45). 590,229 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.94. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

