Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,450 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 4.39% of Discovery worth $538,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.74 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

