Weik Capital Management Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.98 and its 200 day moving average is $359.54. The company has a market cap of $369.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

