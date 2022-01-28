Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Richard Lightowler Buys 25,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($141,324.88).

Shares of LON OCI traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 165,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,481. The stock has a market capitalization of £732.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 278.75 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 434 ($5.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.36.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($7.19) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.