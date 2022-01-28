Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Richard Lightowler Buys 25,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($141,324.88).

Shares of LON OCI traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 165,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,481. The stock has a market capitalization of £732.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 278.75 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 434 ($5.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.36.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($7.19) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

