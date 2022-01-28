High Tide (TSE:HITI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

