Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Purchases C$75,000.00 in Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 300,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$209,715.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 25,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

Shares of CVE:ALM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.25. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Alliance Mining Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

