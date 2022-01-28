Morgan Stanley Trims Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price to $11.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. 217,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,293,961,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

