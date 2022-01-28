Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MYSRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYSRF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

