Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned 0.35% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,707,000 after buying an additional 781,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

