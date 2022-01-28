SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up about 4.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $542.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $683.25 and its 200-day moving average is $649.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

