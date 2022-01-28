Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,283 shares during the quarter. Cosan comprises about 0.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Cosan worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cosan by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 32.9% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSAN stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

