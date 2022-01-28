Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 3.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $96,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,923 shares of company stock worth $2,411,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $324.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.15 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

