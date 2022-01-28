Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 5,916 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $64,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $683.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

