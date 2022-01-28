Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $141.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

