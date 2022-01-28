Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.