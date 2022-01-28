Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34. The stock has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

