Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

