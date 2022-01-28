World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up approximately 8.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 14.71% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $630,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.