115,000 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 33.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 104,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

