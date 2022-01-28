Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,110 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF opened at $16.21 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.