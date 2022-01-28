Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $75,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

