Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 0.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

NTR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

