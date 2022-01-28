Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $206,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

