Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $245,000 Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.48 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

