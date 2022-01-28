Primecap Management Co. CA Has $804.29 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $804,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,541,850 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.