Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.