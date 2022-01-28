V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F. updated its FY22 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS.

Shares of VFC traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,428. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Get V.F. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.