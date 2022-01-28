Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY22 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $438.78. 22,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,709. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.89 and its 200-day moving average is $407.53. Anthem has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

