Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

