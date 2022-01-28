Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Position Reduced by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $9,032,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $3,633,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

