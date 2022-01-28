Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

TMO stock opened at $553.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.81. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

