Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,393 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

BOND traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $107.17. 202,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,147. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $112.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

