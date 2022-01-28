GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $7.89 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. 3,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,781. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.