GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 94,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

